Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.94. 7,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,277. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.07 and a fifty-two week high of $150.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

