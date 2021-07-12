Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 17,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.22, for a total transaction of $3,845,740.00.

NYSE:ZS traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.83. The company had a trading volume of 63,614 shares.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.