OptimizeRx Co. (NYSE:OPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NYSE:OPRX) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. OptimizeRx reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of OPRX stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 694 shares.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 13,435 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $753,031.75. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.