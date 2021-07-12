Zacks: Brokerages Expect DraftKings Inc. (NYSE:DKNG) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that DraftKings Inc. (NYSE:DKNG) will post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.39). DraftKings reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 177.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 167,736 shares.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $2,985,395.82. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,972 shares of company stock worth $9,846,559.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

