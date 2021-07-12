Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:LFST) Major Shareholder Sells 487,391 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:LFST) major shareholder Jeffrey Crisan sold 487,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $8,290,520.91. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

