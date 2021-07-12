Roku, Inc. (NYSE:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 85,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NYSE:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROKU traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $430.53. The stock had a trading volume of 111,245 shares.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

