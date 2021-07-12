Roku, Inc. (NYSE:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 85,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NYSE:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00.
Shares of NYSE:ROKU traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $430.53. The stock had a trading volume of 111,245 shares.
About Roku
See Also: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.