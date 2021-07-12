Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire Sells 17,900,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NYSE:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NYSE:WSC) major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

