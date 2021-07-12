Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Position Increased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 953,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,535 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.15% of Pinterest worth $70,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 739,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after buying an additional 335,718 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,329.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 52,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Stamina Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 205,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,469,000 after purchasing an additional 174,870 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, lowered their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 336,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,364,365. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.17 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 994,440 shares of company stock valued at $70,766,834 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.