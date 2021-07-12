Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 437,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,323 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $82,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,849,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,254,086 shares of company stock valued at $323,938,307 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.41. 111,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,956,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.67. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

