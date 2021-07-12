Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 1,200 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Markel were worth $143,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of MKL traded down $29.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,208.60. 869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $904.00 and a 52 week high of $1,268.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,208.08.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,098.40.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.