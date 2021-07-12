Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.63% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $107,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,646,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $673.97. 1,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,285. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $613.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $465.16 and a 52-week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.