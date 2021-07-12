Analysts Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Floor & Decor posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 369.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of FND stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.54. 6,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,367. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.97. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,476,000 after buying an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.