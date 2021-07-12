Aviva (LON:AV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AV. Barclays upgraded shares of Aviva to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 424.43 ($5.55).

AV stock traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 405 ($5.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,193,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 409.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The company has a market cap of £15.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

