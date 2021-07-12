Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases 445,323 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 445,323 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 1.1% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.40% of TE Connectivity worth $171,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. CX Institutional grew its position in TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.51. 18,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

