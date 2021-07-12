Heard Capital LLC Has $12.51 Million Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Heard Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 643,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,995 shares during the quarter. Rambus accounts for about 3.5% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Heard Capital LLC owned about 0.57% of Rambus worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $23.39. 9,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

