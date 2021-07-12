Hemenway Trust Co LLC Decreases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $15,141,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.