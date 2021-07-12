Analysts Set Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) PT at $133.88

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.88.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:OSK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.87. 3,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.98. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

