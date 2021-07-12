Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 230 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,010. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $118.29 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

