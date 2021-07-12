German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Gap Down to $36.83

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.83, but opened at $35.61. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 108 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $978.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 114,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,777 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,248,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

