Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Down to $22.01

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.01, but opened at $21.44. Allegheny Technologies shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 5,010 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on ATI. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.84.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,043,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 439,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 40,054 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 45,809 shares during the period.

About Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.