Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 83,135 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,198 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 83,135 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.13. 81,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,850. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 825.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.