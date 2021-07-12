Hemenway Trust Co LLC Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 78.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,008 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.42.

MMM traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.26. The company had a trading volume of 49,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.