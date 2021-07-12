Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Up to $19.07

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.07, but opened at $19.85. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 100 shares.

MOLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

