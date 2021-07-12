Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Raised by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 965,704 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.37. 10,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.11.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

