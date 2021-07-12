Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 3.3%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares traded down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.64. 26,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,042,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $977.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 411,955 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.