FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,588 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 0.5% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 389.4% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 8.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $19,748,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 81.1% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $4.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $301.13. 51,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,414. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.21. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $155.53 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.