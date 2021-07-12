Islet Management LP Takes Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 73,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,407,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 12.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 33.1% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 601,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,751,000 after purchasing an additional 93,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.41. 17,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,964. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.26. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $273.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of -76.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 298.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.94.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

