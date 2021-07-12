Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 5,155,779 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,862,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.76. The company had a trading volume of 299,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,384,498. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

