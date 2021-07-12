Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,232 shares during the quarter. 2U makes up approximately 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of 2U worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 236.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 26,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,342. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.00. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

