PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Stamina Capital Management LP

Stamina Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 6.3% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PayPal by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $301.16. 229,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,994,252. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.33 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.37.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.