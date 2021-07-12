Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 251,645 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Samlyn Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,261,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,645 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital accounts for 3.4% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 1.60% of PagSeguro Digital worth $243,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after buying an additional 694,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,952,000 after purchasing an additional 720,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 941,531 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAGS traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $51.91. 14,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 77.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PAGS. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

