Samlyn Capital LLC Takes $35.64 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 560,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Twitter at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. OTR Global raised Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,915 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,120,283. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

