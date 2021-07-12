NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 268,691 Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 268,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,315,000. Sun Communities accounts for 0.8% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,649,000 after purchasing an additional 408,329 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after buying an additional 2,392,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after buying an additional 1,562,455 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,120,000 after buying an additional 172,389 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

SUI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.90. 3,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,212. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.31. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.73 and a 52 week high of $180.95.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

