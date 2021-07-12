CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 350 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,453 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 88.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,968 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $234.75. The stock had a trading volume of 33,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,379. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $238.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

