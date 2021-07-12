CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after acquiring an additional 252,178 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $111.32. The stock had a trading volume of 84,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,151. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.14. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

