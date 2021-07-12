Ulysses Management LLC Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ulysses Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 1.6% of Ulysses Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

NYSE COF traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $59.76 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

