Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.26

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.26 and last traded at $87.24, with a volume of 14608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.43.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

