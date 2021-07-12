Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report sales of $201.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.30 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $835.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.90 million to $914.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $178.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,154. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.93. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $178.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.24.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.