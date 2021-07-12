$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will post $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.31. The company had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,486. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.20. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after buying an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $137,518,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $104,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

