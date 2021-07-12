TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,564,084 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.23% of TechnipFMC worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 65,489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 801,676 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.48. 68,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114,299. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

