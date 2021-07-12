Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 30,675 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,675 shares during the period. Xylem comprises approximately 1.6% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $14,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,306,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.01. 5,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.56. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $66.64 and a one year high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,660. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.