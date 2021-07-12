Zcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,224.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,065.48 or 0.06216741 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00411836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.77 or 0.01456073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00143814 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.27 or 0.00623851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.00417284 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00323696 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

