Gravity Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded down 51% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Gravity has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $46,023.90 and $37.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00044950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00114825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00161399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,209.38 or 0.99954345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.71 or 0.00962263 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net

Buying and Selling Gravity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.