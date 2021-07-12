Analysts Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) PT at $26.58

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.58.

DCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP Midstream stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $30.36. 6,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,539. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $758,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares during the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.