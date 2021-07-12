Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.
In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of JACK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.21. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $70.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
