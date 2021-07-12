Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Shares of JACK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.21. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $70.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

