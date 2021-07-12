ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading 2.7% Higher

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.18 and last traded at $85.00. 15,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 321,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.43. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 0.77.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

