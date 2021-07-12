$540,000.00 in Sales Expected for Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) to post $540,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Soligenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Soligenix reported sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full-year sales of $1.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $2.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $4.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 818.95% and a negative return on equity of 145.29%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

SNGX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.30. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Soligenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Soligenix by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Soligenix by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Soligenix during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Soligenix in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

