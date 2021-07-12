SSE (SSEZY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS: SSEZY) in the last few weeks:

7/9/2021 – SSE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

6/28/2021 – SSE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/22/2021 – SSE was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2021 – SSE was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/16/2021 – SSE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

5/17/2021 – SSE was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/13/2021 – SSE was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

OTCMKTS SSEZY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.28. 14,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. SSE plc has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.61.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

