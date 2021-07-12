Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 256,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 15,431,759 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.