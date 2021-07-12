Pernod Ricard’s (PDRDY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.06. 52,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,156. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.16.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

